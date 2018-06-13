Boone County house fire forces family from home
BOONE COUNTY - A fire forced a family to evacuate its Boone County home Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the house fire at 4951 Wolfe Road West around 3:30 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the home was still smoking.
Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and then grew heavily, damaging the roof.
Firefighters said no one was hurt in the incident.
