Bow Hunters Urged to Report Kills

COLUMBIA - Calling all hunters - the first opportunity to register for a bow hunting permit was Saturday morning at the ARC.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department along with other city divisions held the class and will hold two more next week.

Avid hunter Kevin Camtrell attended the class this morning and says he started bow hunting when he was big enough to walk.

"It's a challenge, they've got the upper hand and you have to beat it," Camtrell said of hunting.

He lives about three hours outside of Columbia, his town housing less than 3,000 people.

"There's a group of us, we've been hunting up here for about 15 years," Camtrell said.

Parks and Rec Assistant Director Mike Griggs stressed the importance of hunters reporting their kills at this morning's class. If people don't follow the rules, the city's program could be shut down completely.

"The goal of this program is the deer management program, we want to reduce the number of vehicle-deer collisions in the city of Columbia, and the only way to do that is to harvest the deer," Griggs said.

Camtrell said it's a good thing to report kills and the wildlife people encounter. He said that it doesn't take that much to call.

Parks and Rec experienced a peak in registrations in 2010 with about 295 people signing up for permits. This is year, however, could potentially top that number.

"It looks like with the number of on-site registrations that we had today, we could be back up over 300 this year," said Griggs.

The first bow hunting season starts Sept. 15 and will run through Nov. 9. For more rules and regulations, bow hunters can visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

View video.