Brett Graves Drafted Third Round By Oakland Athletics

Columbia businesses cheer Supreme Court ruling
Columbia businesses cheer Supreme Court ruling
COLUMBIA - A Supreme Court ruling that allows states to charge online retailers sales tax has Columbia businesses rejoicing. On Thursday, the Court ruled states now have the power to force...
Judge says MU gradutate workers can unionize
Judge says MU gradutate workers can unionize
COLUMBIA - A judge has decided in favor of...
Breaking: Suspect in grisly Moberly murder found guilty
Breaking: Suspect in grisly Moberly murder found guilty
HUNTSVILLE – A man accused of killing a...
News
New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor
New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time since selecting a new mayor. The mayor said he hopes to improve his...
Auxvasse police warn of door-to-door salesmen, company pushes back
Auxvasse police warn of door-to-door salesmen, company pushes back
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a...
MU changes rules on sick time and layoff assistance
MU changes rules on sick time and layoff assistance
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." The flowers (and pollen) bloomed, but that's about the...
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Sports
Michael Porter Jr. drafted by Denver Nuggets at 14th overall
Michael Porter Jr. drafted by Denver Nuggets at 14th overall
NEW YORK - Former Missouri basketball standout Michael Porter Jr. was selected by the Denver Nuggets at No. 14 in the 2018 NBA Draft Thursday night. The 6-foot-11, 19-year-old...
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is...
Mizzou's Schweizer places in 10K at nationals
Mizzou's Schweizer places in 10K at nationals
COLUMBIA - Missouri track star Karissa...
