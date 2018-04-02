Budget talks frustrate both sides in abortion debate

JEFFERSON CITY - The constitutional deadline for the Missouri General Assembly to get a budget to Gov. Eric Greitens' desk is 6 p.m. Friday.

Both the content and the timing of the talks have left both sides of the abortion debate concerned.

"At this point, by constitution, we have to pass a budget. So that basically comes to the forefront," said Rep. Tom Hurst, R-Vienna. "So until we can get that done it basically backlogs the system."

Hurst had sponsored a bill which would have required guardian consent for an individual to transport a minor across state lines. He said the Senate has been slow this session to work on bills, and now his has no chance of passing.

Rep. Mike Moon, R-Mt. Vernon, sponsored a joint resolution which would have allowed voters to vote on a constitutional amendment on whether life begins at conception. He said his resolution also has a "slim to none" chance of passing because of the backlog.

"We say we're pro-life, we're not acting like it," Moon said.

M'Evie Mead, Planned Parenthood director of policy and organizing, said her organization is concerned with the future of Medicaid and family planning in the next budget.

Mead said Planned Parenthood is concerned there might be an expansion of state control over Medicaid, which could result restrictions of health care provider choice.

KOMU 8 News spoke to Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles. Wood is the chair of the house subcommittee on appropriations for health. He said isn't sure how the final budget will impact Planned Parenthood or organizations which provide similar services.