Carl Edwards Leads the Nascar Sprint Cup Standings

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Carl Edwards is leading the Nascar Sprint Cup standings by 8 points with only three races left.

Next up is one of Carl's best career tracks: The Texas Motor Speedway.

Edwards qualified 7th for Sunday's race in his number 99 Aflac Ford.

His teammate Greg Biffle is also on the pole.

Edwards says he enjoys leading the standings, but thinks there is plenty of racing left for those chasing him.

 

6 years ago Friday, November 04 2011