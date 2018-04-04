Centralia church destroyed by fire

CENTRALIA - Flames destroyed the inside of Friendship Christian Church Saturday.

The Boone County and Little Dixie fire departments were called to the fire, among many other departments, according to witnesses.

There is currently no known cause for the fire. Witnesses said they noticed smoke at the church in the late afternoon on Saturday, and called the proper authorities.

The Centralia fire department, as well as the Centralia Police Department, told KOMU 8 News they did not respond to the fire because the church was out of its district.

KOMU 8 News could not contact church officials about what they will do moving forward, but did find posts on Facebook saying church members attended a service at a different location Sunday morning.