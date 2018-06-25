Christmas festival gets people prepared for parade

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summit Lions Club is hosting the second annual Christmas Festival Saturday before the start of the city's Christmas Parade.

"We did this last year for the first time right before the Holts Summit Christmas Parade," said Melissa Anderson, secretary of the Holts Summit Lions Club. "We'll have free hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, crafts, Christmas music. The Holts Summit Girl Scouts will be here to help with things. It's just a lot of fun and up close parking at the beginning of the parade route."

Anderson said the festival is just one way the Lions Club stays involved in the community.

"The Lions are here to provide help and service in our community, and the more things that we can do to help involve our community and help involve our children and let them know that there's people out there that care and want them to succeed in life, even better," Anderson said.

The Lions Club is also holding a toy drive, so people can bring donations to the festival. The festival starts at 11:30 AM on Saturday, and the parade starts at 2 PM.