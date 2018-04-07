City Council Retreat Starts In Town

COLUMBIA - The City Council started its annual retreat in town Friday. The big items on the agenda were budget related issues. The retreat runs through Saturday on the first floor of City Hall.

The past few years the city held the retreat at the Lake of the Ozarks and would pay for city employees' lodging and food. This year, the city is hoping to save 25 to 30 thousand dollars by keeping the retreat in town.

Meetings are open to the public. Please see the agenda below.

City Council Retreat Agenda