City Officials Dedicate New Percent for Art Piece

COLUMBIA - City officials and members of the Columbia community celebrated art Tuesday afternoon at a dedication ceremony for a sculpture in front of Short Street parking garage.

Kansas City artist Beth Nybeck designed "Tidal Murmur." She was there to help dedicate her newest piece of artwork. Nybeck has several pieces of art located across the country, from California to Missouri.

The piece is part of Columbia's Percent for Art program. The program was established in 1997 and requires one percent of costs for new construction projects be set aside for public art at the site of the project.

Nybeck's sculpture is the 12th piece to be commissioned by the city as part of the program.

Several city officials were in attendance, including Mayor Bob McDavid and Deputy City Manager Tony St. Romaine. Both spoke about the importance of the program in the community.

Nybeck spoke to members of the community and cut a ribbon during the ceremony. She said she loved to see the support and encouragement the city has for artwork and community development.