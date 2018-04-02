Columbia Community Gives Back to Crayton

COLUMBIA - The Columbia community gave back to a woman who has spent the past 15 years volunteering and helping others in need on Friday evening. Boone Tavern hosted the benefit for the former Columbia City Council member Almeta Crayton who has never let her own health needs stop her from helping those who need her the most.

Crayton is currently battling kidney disease and congestive heart failure. The donations from the benefit will go toward Crayton's medical bills.

"They let me know that they appreciate me and everything and so I appreciate them and they let me know what I've done in the past wasn't done in vain and that I mean't something to somebody," said Crayton.