Columbia gymnastics reaps the benefits of the Final Five\'s Olympic success

COLUMBIA - Since the Olympics, Authority Gymnastics and Cheer has seen an increase in enrollment for its fall gymnastics classes.

“For our business, I think it will increase about 25 percent,” Shari Mann said.

Mann and Jonathan Liddle have been the owners of Authority Gymnastics and Cheer for six years and say they are excited for the future of their gym and for the future of gymnastics as a whole.

Liddle said he believes the diversity on the U.S. gymnastics team will increase representation within the sport. Laurie Hernandez is Hispanic, while Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas are black.

"It’s going to just widen the base for the entire gymnastics community,” he said.

Enrollment for gymnastics can be done over the phone and online. Fall classes begin next week.