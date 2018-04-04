Columbia Housing Authority Tries to Renovate Older Housing

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority wants to convert its revenue model in order to make renovations to its older public housing sites.

CEO Phil Steinhaus said he wants to switch to Project-Based Section 8 Vouchers, which will allow the housing authority to get low income housing tax credits to make the renovations.

The renovations would take place at four different Columbia Housing Authority properties and would fix up 719 units on the properties. The authority wants to renovate 294 units at Providence Family Townhomes, 200 units at Paquin Towers, 147 units at Oak Towers, and 78 units at Bear Creek Family Townhomes.

The authority will submit a bid to gain a Project-Based Section 8 Voucher contract, and if the bid is accepted, Steinhaus said he hopes to start getting tax credits for renovations later this year.