Columbia Mayor Awaits Anti-Violence Task Force

COLUMBIA - Columbia Mayor Bob McDavid will hold a 10 a.m. news conference Monday to address the city's recent violent crimes. McDavid released very few details about exactly what he will talk about Monday, expecting a "broad" discussion about the city's recent crime woes.

According to the Missouri Unified Crime Report, Columbia reported 274 violent crime offenses in the first half of 2013, compared to 229 in the same period in 2012. Columbia reported 102 violent crimes in May and June 2013.

McDavid recently proposed the city form an anti-violence task force made up of members of the community. The proposed 13-member group would have more than a year to evaluate crime-prevention programs. Mayor McDavid has said in the past troubled youth seem to be driving the crime increases.

The task force would examine and evaluate the preventative framework for youth and young adults in the community. The group would examine youth programs such as early childhood education, mentorships, alternative activities and curfews. The city council is expected to discuss a resolution to establish the group at its 7:00 p.m. meeting Monday.