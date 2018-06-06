Columbia police work to reduce rental property crimes with training

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is offering help to multi-housing properties by way of training to reduce crime in rental properties.

The training will take place Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the regional training center on Meyer Industrial Drive.

CPD Community Liaison Officer Jason McClintic, who is in charge of organizing the training said in a press release, "The program offers a comprehensive and streamlined approach to keeping multi-family homes safer."

The goal of the program is to have the police, rental property managers and residents working together to address and train for rental property crimes.

Crime in rental properties can be difficult to manage at times. According to the crime-free multi-housing manual, residents living in homes are more likely to monitor and report crimes around them, but rental property is different.

The manual also said since rental properties operate on short-term leases and not long-term purchases it’s easier for tenants to move away from crime than it is to confront it.

There are currently seven fully certified crime free multi-housing properties in Columbia according to the city’s website.

People living in some of those certified properties said the focus on safety and crime prevention is important to them.

Collin Mantle, a Columbia resident, said there’s a peace of mind that comes along with knowing property managers are working on safety.

“To me it means that I can live here and just feel comfortable because I’ve lived in apartments before where I was a little concerned that there was some stuff going on,” Mantle said.

Another rental property tenant in Columbia, Chynna Burton, said the time spent on this focus could go far.

“I think spending extra time to ensure tenants safety is a measure property managers should take,” Burton said. “Safety can sometimes be an afterthought among amenities like pools and gyms in apartments so it’s nice to know property managers are looking out.”

The CPD training Tuesday is phase one of the three-phase program. Registration for the training is available online.