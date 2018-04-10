Columbia Saves $1 Million Thanks to Volunteers

COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia will host a banquet at the Peachtree Banquet Center for Columbia volunteers.



Volunteers have contributed nearly 48,000 hours to Columbia city projects and programs. Those hours have translated to nearly $1 million in savings for the city of Columbia.



This is the largest amount of hours given to the city since it began in 1996. Some of the tasks include preparing for disasters and maintaining public parks.



Mayor Bob McDavid is scheduled to greet volunteers and honor some volunteers of the month.