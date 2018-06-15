Columbia to Vote on Increasing Utility Charges

COLUMBIA - A special election in Columbia on Tuesday will determine whether or not tax payers will have to pay more for utility bills, in exchange for improving the cities aging sewer system.

Columbia's sewer system needs 32 million three hundred and forty thousand dollars to add new sewer lines and fix current problems like rainwater runoff.

In order to fund the improvements, the city would increase utility usage charges gradually from 2015 to 2019, resulting in a total increase of three dollars.

Voting will begin Tuesday at 6 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. Click here to learn your polling location.