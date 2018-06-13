Community Honors Fallen Soldier Along Procession Route

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people lined the highway and streets as a solemn procession led the body of Army SPC. Sterling Wyatt as he returned to Columbia. Dozens of Patriot Riders led the way along with members of the Columbia Police Department.

People who stood in honor of Wyatt included service members, retired service members, families, and children.

Wyatt's body arrived at the Columbia Regional Airport around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Gov. Nixon and Mayor Bob McDavid were there to greet the family. Members of the Red Cross stood as an honor guard as Wyatt's body left the airport.

The route traveled through Highway 63 North to Stadium Blvd. The procession then stopped at Wyatt's home in Columbia on Shepard Blvd. for a moment of silence and a salute. The procession continued through Old Highway 63, to Broadway, Providence Road and Business Loop 70. The route ended at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia.

A visitation for Wyatt is planned Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 1112 E. Broadway. The funeral service is planned in the same location on Saturday at 1 p.m.

You can watch the procession along Highway 63 below:

Procession for Army Spec. Sterling Wyatt from KOMU News on Vimeo.