Cooling Centers Open in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The city invited people without access to air conditioning to seek shelter in one of seven cooling centers during near record highs on Tuesday.

Cooling centers are located at the ARC, the Armory Sports and Community Center, Columbia Public Library, Missouri United Methodist Church, Oakland Senior Center, the Public Health and Human Services Department, the Salvation Army, and Salvation Army Harbor House.

All of the designated locations have A/C and restrooms. Some locations also provide water.

The city says the cooling centers aren't intended for those seeking medical attention or a placed to sleep.