Eldon vs. Osage Week 6

Only four starters return so the team may struggle early in the season. Yet, the Indians are confident in their system that younger players are set up for success.

The Indians will run a Spread/Multiple system offense. Although the defense will keep the passing game in check, they desperately need to improve in stopping the run.

Coach: Dan Henderson (entering 7th season)

Quarterback: Sr. Bo Dean

Returning Starters: 4 (2 on offense, 2 on defense)

Last Season: 13-1

Pigskin's Pick: 6-3

