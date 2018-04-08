Environment and Energy Commission Discuss Home Utility Efficiency

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Enviornment and Energy Commission met with a Columbia Water and Light official Wednesday night to discuss home efficiency programs.

Tina Worley of Columbia Power and Light revealed to the commission that Columbia is ready to put a new process in action that measures a home's utility efficiency. The new Department of Energy Home Score program is currently being piloted by the city, and hopes to be initiated in the upcoming year. The program is expected to improve on the current procedure used to measure a home's utility use.

Commission member Ken Kroll says the program should measure HVAC movement, window seal caulking, lighting, and appliance use. The test will be done by a trained inspector on request and will give a home a score based on it's level of efficiency.

Krolls says the process shouldn't add any costs to a utility bill, and believes it will help home owners see what needs improvement and provide home buyers more information regarding a home for sale.