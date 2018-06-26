Firefighters Respond to Grass Fire in North Columbia

COLUMBIA - Both The Boone County Fire Department and The Columbia Fire Department responded to a brush fire at about 6:40 Friday evening. 15 total units responded to the call at the 8000 block of Payette Drive near the new Battle High School. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to contain the fire which had some flames reach up to 20 feet high.

The fire burnt 10 acres burn near Slickrock Drive. The cause of the fire is unknown but Boone County Sheriffs are investigating unconfirmed reports of kids playing with fireworks.