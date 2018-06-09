First mobile food bank to come to Fayette

COLUMBIA - Residents in Fayette can expect to see a new service in town Thursday, and they can expect to see it returning frequently.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will be sending a mobile food bank truck to Fayette for the first time Thursday morning. The truck will be making monthly visits.

The food bank truck will be parked in the lot of First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to Noon.

To get food, Fayette residents must bring the following:

A photo ID

Social Security cards for each family member living with them

Proof of residency (utility bill, or other piece of mail with name and current address)

Boxes or bags to carry food

For one Fayette native, the first visit is special.

Lindsay Young Lopez, the executive director of the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, said the food bank is struggling to move food to Howard County.

"We are not coming close to distributing the food we need to be in Howard County and in Fayette in particular," Lopez said. "So we are so thrilled that tomorrow we will have our very first mobile pantry on-site in Fayette."

Lopez said the food bank should be delivering 300,000 pounds of food annually, but is falling short due to the sheer number of people in need.

"On average, we are serving 114,000 people on a monthly basis," Lopez said. "The reality is, one-in-five people in this community and throughout our service region lives in poverty everyday."

Lopez said the food bank's goal is to have 10,000 pounds of food on-site Thursday. She said each mobile truck is comparable to a moving grocery store.

"The trucks are refrigerated and can distribute perishable items, as well as non-perishable items," she said.

Lopez grew up in Fayette and said she is humbled to be able to bring the service to her hometown.

"Every day, we give back to our communities and make a difference," Lopez said. "But it is especially meaningful to me to be able to give back to my hometown."