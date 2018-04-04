Five Arrested on Prostitution Charges at East Columbia Hotel

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested five people Friday morning at the Holiday Inn Columbia-East on Port Way. That's off the St. Charles Road/Lake of the Woods exit off I-70.

Police arrested Ebonie Brooks-Lewis, 37, Quenten Hurt, 22, and Barry Manthe, 61, on promotion of prostitution charges. Brooks-Lewis and Manthe have been released from jail on bond. Hurt was still in jail Friday afternoon for a parole violation.

Police arrested Antionette Clark, 20, and Chelsey Hyde, 19, on prostitution charges. Both were released on bond.

The Boone County Sheriff's arrest report said the arrests occurred from 1-4 a.m. at the hotel. Columbia police said the department will not comment on the investigation because it is ongoing. The Holiday Inn also would not comment on the investigation.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited to include attribution from the Boone County Jail.]

Pictured below is Ebonie Brooks-Lewis.

Pictured below is Quenten Hurt.

Pictured below is Barry Manthe.

Pictured below is Antionette Clark.

Pictured below is Chelsey Hyde.