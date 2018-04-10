COLUMBIA - A Fulton elementary school crowded its gym with teachers, students and parents Tuesday morning - and abruptly erupted into a flash mob.

Teachers and students at McIntire Elementary school celebrated the end of "Literacy Week" by dancing and singing along to their own version of The Black-Eyed Peas' "I've Got a Feeling." The song's lyrics, however, were changed to say "this book is going to be a good book."

McIntire had previously held a similar flash mob the week prior to kick off its reading week. School Principal Beth Houf said the students were ecstatic to be able to do it again.

"It's great to see the look on all of the kids' faces," she said. "They care about their school, they care about their teachers and they know their teachers care about them, too."