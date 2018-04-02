FNF Live Blog Week 3: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - Fall weather set the scene for a perfect night of football for mid-Missouri high school football teams.

Tonight's Friday Night Fever Game of the Week featured an historic match-up between the Hickman Kewpies and the Jefferson City Jays. In the teams 112 game history, Jefferson City leads the series 55-53-4.

The Jays maintained their winning streak for the 2016 season with a 48-13 victory over the Kewpies.

Fulton High School took Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School to the endzone in a nail-biting 29-22 win. One touchdown decided the win for Hannibal with a 28-20 win over Boonville.

Kirksville scored one last touchdown to take the win from Moberly in over time at 14-7. Friday was Kirksville's first win over Moberly in 11 years. Smith-Cotton also defeated neighboring Warrensburg 26-6.

Fulton hangs onto win 29-22. Fulton improves to 2-1 while Tolton falls to 1-2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WZIjLB6qgh — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Kirksville Tigers get their first win over the Moberly Spartans in 11 years! ???? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VKqCN7xL59 — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 3, 2016

The Moberly-Kirksville game is going into overtime! The game is tied at 7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CSiaAP8Fs8 — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 3, 2016

FINAL: Lebanon beats Camdenton 28-19 and wins The Highway Five Trophy. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SlmavHsEHi — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) September 3, 2016

FINAL: Marceline holds on to defeat Brookfield 7-0 in the 80th annual Bell Game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tFHhaSoHel — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 3, 2016

Offense has slowed down. End of the third quarter:



Fulton: 22

Tolton: 8@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oXH18lg3yw — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Touchdown for QB Cole Breeden. Lebanon leads Camdenton 21-12 in the the fourth quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vKgOfPQNQ4 — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) September 3, 2016

Moberly ties the game with 11:08 remaining in the 4th quarter. Spartans 7, Kirksville Tigers 7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/INmS7VuSax — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

Camdenton senior Dylan McGuire talks about the intense rivalry of the "Battle of Highway Five" @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/90BMGiyUTM — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) September 3, 2016

End of the 3rd Quarter here at Camdenton. Lebanon Yellow Jackets lead the Camdenton Lakers 14-12. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Bqx8B835fX — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) September 3, 2016

At the end of the third, the Moberly Spartans are still scoreless. The Kirksville Tigers are up 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9l90YNgf5X — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 3, 2016

HIGHLIGHT: Mexico keeps rolling with a passing touchdown from #10 Deion Wayman to #5 Michael White. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZbCVuBHG05 — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 3, 2016

HIGHLIGHT: Mexico's #10 Deion Wayman with an impressive gain to move the chains for the Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OMuE7DYjR9 — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 3, 2016

Mexico's #2 Cameron Holman capitalizes off the Marshall turnover with a short yardage touchdown! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IOmaGuzhr1 — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 3, 2016

Dedication number Four from a Tolton student athlete @KOMUsports https://t.co/gGkLTITVdt — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) September 3, 2016

Camdenton fan section fired up. Lebanon leads 14 to 6 with 6:23 to play in the second quarter @komusports pic.twitter.com/5TO3xljaHB — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) September 3, 2016

Kirksville head coach Conrad Schottel on the last stop & the potential for his 1st win with the Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pN0vOeUYDA — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

Camdenton can't score as time expires. In The Battle for the Highway 5 Trophy, Lebanon leads 14-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r3l7vbDFz7 — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) September 3, 2016

The Little Spartan Cheerleaders are in high spirits even though Moberly has yet to get on the board. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GA1XbYBmDQ — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 3, 2016

Kick by #38 Kahleb Adams is good. Battle- 11, Rock Bridge-0 with 2 seconds left in the 1st half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mJqgxVKKSO — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 3, 2016

WR L'Trevion Vaughn catches the 30 yard touchdown. Fulton finally capitalizes on a turnover, lead 22-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qBUDQ90X2N — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

At the half Hallsville Indians trail the Osage Indians 26 - 00 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1P90OviBd7 — Dave Moser (@dvdmsr) September 3, 2016

The home team is back on the field! 2 minutes until the second half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LT5WNKqzXv — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 3, 2016

Interception by #2 Ja'Korus Arnold! Battle Spartans regained the ball with 2 mins left in the 2nd @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/33lRM7oVBR — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 3, 2016

Jeff City pads the lead over Hickman to 28-6, thanks to a 70 yard punt return TD from Dennis Barnes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QoL1uQE7Kd — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 3, 2016

Surviving a last second drive, Kirksville defense is dominating, shutting out Moberly 7-0 at the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rP9OKhnrn0 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

Tolton QB, Steven Devine, throws his third interception of the game. Fulton has forced 4 turnovers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AfgzESf6b8 — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Interception by #3 Malik Gleason! Rock Bridge now has the ball on their own 20, with 3 mins left in 2nd @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/D6WGe01hlh — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 3, 2016

The Blair Oaks cheer coaches expect great things for the upcoming state competition in early November @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SsYJGClj4h — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) September 3, 2016

Moberly Student Section Captain Hannah Robertson tells us what she loves most about game days! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zD0ZUXikvX — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 3, 2016

End of 2nd quarter:



Blair Oaks Falcons: 22

Versailles Tigers: 0@KOMUSports pic.twitter.com/S1DSmVjnZ2 — Shoshana Dubnow (@shoshanadubnow) September 3, 2016

Camdenton with a short gain but threatening in the red zone. 14-7 Lebanon @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xYf203zaBr — Ethan (@ejstein98) September 3, 2016

Big Run by Camdenton FB Bo Shore for a 20 yard gain @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ekiS84f9G2 — Ethan (@ejstein98) September 3, 2016

Parker Boyce's 43 yd attempt is blocked. SoBoCo Eagles lead the Eldon Mustangs 6-0 at half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LqPGewqrOm — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 3, 2016

The Marceline student section is going crazy as the Tigers still lead Brookfield 7-0 in The Bell Game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cnbo5zSWYo — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 3, 2016

Kirksville Punter Pierce Miletich is having a fantastic game, booting a 47-yard punt! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TajQWVZz0z — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

Third turnover for the night for Tolton. Fulton takes over at their own 35 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U5Tq6OXFSg — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Rashaun Woods scores his 2nd TD tonight. W/ 6 mins to play in the half, it's:



Jeff City- 14

Hickman- 6@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/z6pYr4IrxZ — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 3, 2016

Great punt coverage as Lebanon tackles Camdenton at their own 12 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bjsdCKcxTt — Ethan (@ejstein98) September 3, 2016

Touchdown Battle Spartans! Run by #14 Brevinn Tyler. & a 2 point conversion. Battle- 8, Rock Bridge- 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gi8OtJBeKB — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 3, 2016

Junior RB Hunter Bray breaking tackles for a 7 yard gain. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/d7Y2vguKM8 — Ethan (@ejstein98) September 3, 2016

3 and out. Fulton's defense hasn't allowed Tolton to score since 10:20 remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VmklJUh2nK — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Another defensive hold as Kirksville holds Moberly on 3rd & 3, forcing a punt. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GUin6dc1K2 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

False start against Battle. 5 yard penalty @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f1NdZUqWYC — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 3, 2016

See Gunnar, 6'4" Sr QB for Jeff City, watches his defense give up a FG. Jays still up 7-6 over Hickman. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Gq67OLMfCt — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 3, 2016

The Little Spartan Cheerleaders are about to join the party here at the Moberly-Kirksville matchup. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vEPje64QC7 — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 3, 2016

The Lebanon Jackets lead the Camdenton Lakers 14-6 in the battle for the Highway 5 Trophy @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ifOR4ZVHC5 — Ethan (@ejstein98) September 3, 2016

End of the first quarter:



Fulton: 14

Tolton: 8@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Z3DWTzzhEH — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Full house here at SoBoCo High School. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rE3n2KY4uk — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 3, 2016

First Quarter ends with Fulton Hornets up 14 to 8. The Tolton Trailblazers have some catching up to do! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2JIhaoAeVc — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) September 3, 2016

Felix joins the Blair Oaks cheer team. Lots of green and white pride at this Friday night home game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G86KHgC57R — Shoshana Dubnow (@shoshanadubnow) September 3, 2016

Huge stop by Kirksville on 3rd down. Tigers get the ball back on their own 46-yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U1wAqu6OYV — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

Marceline strikes first as Levi Terrell catches the wide open pass. Tigers ahead 7-0 in the second. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VaXd9tqmsH — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 3, 2016

Future Blair Oaks football stars in the making! The stadium is packed for Friday night football. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mnh25zQQkj — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) September 3, 2016

The sun goes down, as Fulton's offense rises up on Taeon Logan's 6 yard run. Fulton leads 14-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QEmeTNyqxg — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Katherine Hager and Quincy Reynolds decided giraffes were the best animal in the safari. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rrRVjnQ8x2 — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 3, 2016

Mustangs forced to punt and SoBoCo takes over on their own 17. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QAkUB4zMNP — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 3, 2016

@BHS_NEST cheering on the Falcons as the 1st quarter ends with Blair Oaks leading Versailles 8-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lpZsfHE38s — Shoshana Dubnow (@shoshanadubnow) September 3, 2016

#14 QB Brevinn Tyler sacked on 4th down. Bruins ball with 4 mins left in the 1st, 0-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/m8lilIzaLw — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 3, 2016

Kirksville leads Moberly 7-0 at the end of the 1st quarter. It would be Moberly's first win since 2014 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F753guqSj0 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

Blair Oaks still leads 8-0 against Versailles at the end of the first quarter. @KOMUsports @MattVereen pic.twitter.com/3nkgSCAuBe — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) September 3, 2016

Here's how Centralia RB Klayton Marty's 7-yard rushing TD looked. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/H2bls5X2dH — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) September 3, 2016

End of 1st quarter. SoBoCo leads 6-0 but Eldon is driving in Eagle territory. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5HYgqAPJgC — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 3, 2016

FUMBLE! Last 2 drives for Tolton result in turnovers for Fulton. It has turned into a defensive battle. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YiTf4SWohz — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Spin move! Moberly RB Drake Gross with a great 19-yard run. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/c8lfBdTQdd — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

First down #32 Hunter Smith. Battle now in the red zone with about 4 mins left in the 1st @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XtH2xoePt4 — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 3, 2016

Spartan Cheerleaders trying to get the crowd back in it after a TD by Kirksville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SrdaF2Sj0B — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 3, 2016

Two plays after the fake punt, RB Blake Lewis runs it in from 15 yards. Kirksville leads Moberly, 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hbvBEK31WL — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

Touchdown SoBoCo! Spencer Taggart connects with Zane Safley for the 73 yd td. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1s3szpDzTD — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 3, 2016

Tolton Trailblazers dedicate their game to Number 20 on Tolton Basketball, Cameron Bagley @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kG0UAn9CXp — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) September 3, 2016

Fake punt on 4th and 8 to Bohon, the QB, gains 21! First down Kirksville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3lX8Hzypr7 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

The Blair Oaks Falcons get on the board early with an 8-0 lead against the Versailles Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4h60n6Tyh2 — Caroline Peterson (@carepeterson) September 3, 2016

It's been all defense here tonight, as Brookfield and Marceline are tied 0-0 with 2 minutes left in the first. @KOMUsports — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 3, 2016

Fulton responds right back with QB Devin Masek's scamper into the end zone. Tolton still leads, 8-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4CvNdZ1RZ9 — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Brookfield linebacker Wesley Helton showing some raw emotion after a big fourth down stop. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ct6gaFuaB0 — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 3, 2016

Nice completion from Kirksville QB John Bohon for a 1st down on 3rd and 12. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HZMfQbYWWu — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

Hickman QB Andrew Paten and the Kewpies take the field down 7-0 to Jeff City with 8 mins left in the 1st @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ylqgwXkSRb — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 3, 2016

Mustangs first drive stalls in the red zone as they turn it over on downs on the 15 yard line @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VLQZ5DsCX0 — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 3, 2016

WR Nick Beckett catches the first touchdown of the game. Tolton leads Fulton, 8-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jfL9dfbOqj — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Students paint 20 on themselves in memory of number twenty on Tolton Basketball. pic.twitter.com/OtZZHBbAMA — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) September 3, 2016

Students show solidarity after Cameron Bagley recently took his own life. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LtwKCASNxd — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) September 3, 2016

It's Safari Night here at the Spartan's House and the student section is ready to go! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gHVWP6uDsH — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 3, 2016

Centralia RB Klayton Marty with a 70-yard rushing TD on the first play from scrimmage. The Panthers lead Louisiana 7-0. @KOMUsports — Brendon Baker (@BrendonWBaker) September 3, 2016

That time of the night as the 1-1 Eldon Mustangs take on the 2-0 SoBoCo Eagles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XtilIOlowA — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 3, 2016

Tolton's Fr. Coleman and Cooper Bettis come together to remember Cameron Bagley from Tolton Basketball @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KFwMEBGTZr — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) September 3, 2016

We're under way in Moberly as the Spartans take on the Kirksville Tigers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/czzohofkJR — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 3, 2016

Fulton (1-1) gets ready to play Tolton (1-1). Kickoff at 7pm. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GbHdAQ8ZUr — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 3, 2016

Jefferson City gets the ball to begin and they will go to work at the 32 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FZm7oQnwE0 — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 3, 2016

The Spartan Cheerleaders are ready for kickoff! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1Rhc0msqk7 — Jalyn Johnson (@JalynJ2150) September 2, 2016

Nearing kickoff as the SoBoCo Eagles have taken the field at home @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CkXRQmJHDA — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 2, 2016

Brookfield and Marceline are set to face off in the 80th Bell Game here at Chester Ray Stadium. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TFFC5WAZjx — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 2, 2016

September is in the air! Less than 10 minutes until S. Boone County Eagles vs. Eldon Mustangs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bFH2Md3f4t — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) September 2, 2016

Tolton getting ready to play Fulton in about 10 minutes! Stay tuned! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QA76Tz1rxn — John Elmendorf (@JElmendorfKOMU) September 2, 2016