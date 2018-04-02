FNF Live Blog Week 3: High school football photos and videos

Related Story

COLUMBIA - Fall weather set the scene for a perfect night of football for mid-Missouri high school football teams.

Tonight's Friday Night Fever Game of the Week featured an historic match-up between the Hickman Kewpies and the Jefferson City Jays. In the teams 112 game history, Jefferson City leads the series 55-53-4.

The Jays maintained their winning streak for the 2016 season with a 48-13 victory over the Kewpies.

Fulton High School took Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School to the endzone in a nail-biting 29-22 win. One touchdown decided the win for Hannibal with a 28-20 win over Boonville. 

Kirksville scored one last touchdown to take the win from Moberly in over time at 14-7. Friday was Kirksville's first win over Moberly in 11 years. Smith-Cotton also defeated neighboring Warrensburg 26-6. 

Each Friday night we ask that you tweet your game photos to @komunews or@komusports. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF for a recap of the action between Jefferson City and Hickman (see snap code above). 

All photos and videos below appear in reverse chronological order with the newest at the top. 

Related Images

News

FNF Live Blog Week 3: High school football photos and videos
FNF Live Blog Week 3: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Fall weather set the scene for a perfect night of football for mid-Missouri high school football teams. ... More >>
1 year ago Friday, September 02 2016 Sep 2, 2016 Friday, September 02, 2016 6:14:00 PM CDT September 02, 2016