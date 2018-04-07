FNF WEEK FOUR DESMET AT JEFF CITY

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 McCluer North Away Win 34 - 64
8 / 28 Christian Brothers College High School Away Loss 49 - 14
9 / 4 Hickman Away Win 26 - 56
9 / 11 DeSmet Home Win 59 - 21
9 / 18 Rogers Away Win 24 - 28
9 / 25 Rock Bridge Away Win 21 - 31
10 / 2 Confluence Academy Home Win 56 - 6
10 / 9 Battle Home Win 44 - 14
10 / 16 Rockhurst Home Win 55 - 20
10 / 23 Rock Bridge Home Win 31 - 14

 

