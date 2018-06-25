FNF WEEK SEVEN CA AT JEFF CITY
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|McCluer North
|Away
|Win
|34 - 64
|8 / 28
|Christian Brothers College High School
|Away
|Loss
|49 - 14
|9 / 4
|Hickman
|Away
|Win
|26 - 56
|9 / 11
|DeSmet
|Home
|Win
|59 - 21
|9 / 18
|Rogers
|Away
|Win
|24 - 28
|9 / 25
|Rock Bridge
|Away
|Win
|21 - 31
|10 / 2
|Confluence Academy
|Home
|Win
|56 - 6
|10 / 9
|Battle
|Home
|Win
|44 - 14
|10 / 16
|Rockhurst
|Home
|Win
|55 - 20
|10 / 23
|Rock Bridge
|Home
|Win
|31 - 14
