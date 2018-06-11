Free dental care on June 9 for local veterans

JEFFERSON CITY - On Saturday, June 9, Aspen Dental will be giving back to those who served our country.

The organization is holding a Veterans Day of Service, helping veterans by offering free hygiene and restorative procedures.

"Aspen Dental as a whole right now, we are going to have over 700 offices across the United States participating in this day and it's just a really good, heartwarming day that we all get to do," Jessica Harmony, office manager at Aspen Dental, said.

Jefferson City Aspen Dental will be fully staffed with doctors and dental assistants.

Nicholas Ahlefeld is active in the reserves and will bring his medical detachment to the event.

"So I am planning to bring six dental assistants, two doctors, and one lab tech up there who are actively in the army to come down and help out our brothers that are veterans who have given so much for us," Ahlefeld said.

If you are a veteran and interested in the free dental service, you can make an appointment at 1-844-277-3646. Walk-ins are also welcome.