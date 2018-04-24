Friday April 13 2018 AM News Headlines

Facebook
Greitens case: Judge to consider disqualifying prosecutors
ST. LOUIS — A judge is expected to consider a request to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors from one of the two felony cases against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. A hearing is scheduled for...
Columbia man arrested on suspicion of trying to meet teen for sex
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested...
Columbia City Council work session addressed bond to improve water supply
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council met...
News
Greitens case: Judge to consider disqualifying prosecutors
ST. LOUIS — A judge is expected to consider a request to disqualify St. Louis prosecutors from one of the two felony cases against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. A hearing is scheduled for...
Columbia man arrested on suspicion of trying to meet teen for sex
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested...
Local animal shelter celebrates 75th year, has eyes toward future
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society...
Local non-profit begins week-long initiative to help Columbia seniors
COLUMBIA - On Monday, more than 100 volunteers...
Columbia City Council work session addressed bond to improve water supply
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council met...
Target 8 follow-up: Child abuse and neglect reports fall in Missouri
COLUMBIA – For the first time in four years, the number of child abuse and neglect reports in Missouri has fallen. When the Target 8 team investigated child abuse and neglect...
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
COLUMBIA - For those who have traveled through...
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
COLUMBIA – Patients may be spending more...
Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY - Rain turning to snow is predicted to cross mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon and evening. Roads in the area may turn snowy and slushy, especially in to the nighttime hours....
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Snowflakes in mid-Missouri looked...
Sports
Columbia College athlete earns ninth career player of the week
COLUMBIA - Columbia College's Andrew Warner earned his ninth career AMC baseball player of the week honor on Monday. The senior was recognized for his role in a 3-1 weekend, going...
Tigers Topple No. 6 Vanderbilt in Series Opener
COLUMBIA – Missouri Tigers&rsquo...
Blue-chip point guard hosts Mizzou staff
ST. LOUIS - 4-star prospect Courtney Ramey...
Friday April 13 2018 AM News Headlines
