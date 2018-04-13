Friday, November 30: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Silent auction held for family of crash victim
LAKE OF THE OZARKS – Community members at the Lake of the Ozarks gathered at the Ozark Yacht Club Thursday night to honor the life of Amber Metcalf. Metcalf died in a car accident on...
Columbia Inclusive Housing Team pushes for inclusive housing for people with disabilities
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Inclusive Housing...
New Bloomfield residents question why there's no money for police
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Some people in New Bloomfield...
News
Court blasts argument in withheld evidence murder case
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An appeals court says it's "repugnant" that prosecutors' reason for wanting to return a Missouri man to prison while the state decides whether to retry him for murder is...
Driver wounded in struggle with suburban St. Louis officer
WEBSTER GROVES (AP) — Authorities say a...
Missouri governor's approach similar to Trump's amid scandal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Facing...
Silent auction held for family of crash victim
LAKE OF THE OZARKS – Community members...
Columbia Inclusive Housing Team pushes for inclusive housing for people with disabilities
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Inclusive Housing...
TARGET 8: Airport board members say they weren't looped in on $30 million terminal decision
COLUMBIA - For those who have traveled through Columbia Regional Airport, it’s no doubt the small airport built in the 1960’s is in need of a new terminal. However, the process on...
TARGET 8: Cash or copay - Are you overpaying on prescriptions?
COLUMBIA – Patients may be spending more...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Senate Majority PAC attacks Josh Hawley in TV ad
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Senate race between...
Weather
Snow forecast to hit mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY - Rain turning to snow is predicted to cross mid-Missouri late Friday afternoon and evening. Roads in the area may turn snowy and slushy, especially in to the nighttime hours....
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Snowfall looked a bit different Sunday morning
COLUMBIA - Snowflakes in mid-Missouri looked...
Sports
Mizzou Softball shuts out Omaha, 6-0
COLUMBIA -- Mizzou Softball and starting pitcher Lauren Rice rebounded from a series loss against Georgia over the weekend to shut out Omaha, 6-0. Rice, the highly touted freshman out of Illinois...
St. Louis Blues organist transitions from the ice to the diamond
ST. LOUIS - While the St. Louis Blues missed...
Royals continue early season struggles
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals were...
Friday, November 30: Sports at Ten
