Frontier to Discontinue Service At Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians looking to fly to Orlando this summer from the Columbia Regional Airport using Frontier Airlines found out Monday they will need to look for other options. Frontier has removed flights to and from Columbia as of mid-May.

Columbia Regional Airport was notified by several flyers who had booked flights with Frontier Airlines to Orlando that the airline had discontinued its service. Frontier's website lists the last flight in or out of Columbia Regional Airport on May 13.

Sedalia resident Jennifer Brown described herself as "beyond frustrated," explaining she had already booked and paid for a trip to Orlando this June. Brown said she found great rates out of Columbia for a trip her family had been planning for the past three years. And now she can't find a flight as cheap as the one she originally booked. She said Frontier has promised her a full refund but said the company has been very difficult to work with. She said she would have preferred Frontier to have contacted her about the changes.

For Columbia resident Robert Plemmons, making a trip to see his family in Florida will be a lot more difficult. Plemmons said he doesn't want to lose the company's service.

"Columbia is growing and for it to grow healthy, this airport needs to grow and for it to grow, there needs to be more of an airline presence here in Columbia," said Plemmons.

Frontier has yet to make a public statement regarding its service from Columbia Regional Airport.