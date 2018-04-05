COLUMBIA - According to a AAA Missouri poll, more than half of the 350 participants said they will take a spring break vacation, despite high gas prices.

Paying more at the pump has people cutting back in their overall budgets, but some say they're not willing to skimp on vacation time. "It's a big priority to get out and take a vacation," said Nick Chrismer.

Instead, travelers are spending less on eating out and entertainment, and bringing less spending money on vacations. The AAA poll also showed more people are saving less money and searching for more discounts on entertainment and travel. Click here for the poll results.