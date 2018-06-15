Gervino's Rising Star - Braden Jackson

Congratulations, Braden Jackson, our Gervino's Rising Star of the week.

Braden is 8 years old, he is from New Bloomfield. He is currently playing for the New Bloomfield 8u P-Cocks as their short stop. He also won First Place in the BC Baseball Mother's Day Tournament and the Great Attendance Award this year. Keep up the great work, Braden!

