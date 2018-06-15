COLUMBIA - The heat didn’t keep participants from crossing the finish line for the sixth annual Go Girl Run on Saturday.

Go Girl Run is a 5K and half marathon running series for women hosted by Ultramax Sports. The goal of the event is to celebrate friendship and sisterhood.

The relay running series was a new addition to this year’s event. Women were given the chance to take on the half marathon with a partner by dividing the miles and crossing the finish line together.

The event opened up with the start of the half marathon, shortly followed by the 5K and ended with award ceremonies for both categories.

There were 850 participants, 834 of which were females.

Catrina Schmidt took first in the half marathon and Carrie Lucas took first in the 5K, finishing in just under 23 minutes.

Each participant received a finisher’s medal, wine glass and certificate.

Participant Sheri Brown stressed the importance of healthy living.

“It’s important for women to keep their health for health reasons," Brown said. "To stay healthy, longevity, so I find that it gives me energy and relieves stress.”

Brown underwent a gastric bypass and has since then maintained a healthy lifestyle.

The official sponsor of Go Girl Run was MU’S Women and Children’s Hospital.

The event featured food from PureFit meals, smoothies, running gear, custom apparel and free samples of health products.

Event Director Chrissie Campbell said that the empowerment of women keeps her motivated.

“We take the intimidation factor out by waiting until the last person is leaving, so the last runner gets that same experience as the first runner who crossed the line.”

Ultramax will host Go Girl Run in Kansas City on September 10. For more information, visit their website.