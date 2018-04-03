Halloween Night Shooting Suspect Arrested

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a suspect connected with a Halloween shooting Wednesday. Lonnie Avant, 41, of Columbia was arrested for receiving stolen property, distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Authorities said in a press release continuing criminal activity at 4380 Southview Drive might have contributed to the Halloween night shooting. Authorities began investigating the residence after the initial shooting.

During a search, deputies found items believed to have been bought during a drug transaction. They included: "a stolen motor scooter, a small amount of cocaine and evidence of marijuana distribution."

On October 31, reports say multiple shots were fired through the window of the Southview Drive residence, but no one was injured.

Avant is now being held on $60,000 bond.