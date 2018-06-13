Hallsville mom suspects daughter's death is bullying related

HALLSVILLE - Hallsville is mourning the death of a middle school student, who died on Tuesday.

The school district released this statement Wednesday: "Hallsville School District is saddened to learn of the death of one of our middle school students. We have been in contact with the family and extend our deepest sympathies."

Authorities have not released an official cause of death yet, but the student's mother suspects bullying was one of the main causes.

The mother reached out to KOMU 8 News Wednesday to say she believes bullying could have caused her 13-year-old daughter's death, but is not ready to talk about the details yet.

The district said it is cooperating with local authorities in the routine investigation.

"As in all cases involving a death, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation and will provide more information as it becomes available," the school said. "The District is cooperating fully in the investigation."

The district said it is providing additional counseling support on campus for family and friends as they grieve.