Hermann vs. Owensville Week 5

The story-line for any first year coach revolves around the transitional period of adjusting to new systems, approaches and players.

Such is the case for Owensville Head Coach Dale Long, who completed his first season with an "average" 5-5 regular season, but the final game of district play was one for the record books; an 80-75 victory over St. James which sent the Dutchmen to a second place finish in the District and to the playoffs.

