JEFFERSON CITY – A popular Christmas song says "there's no place like home for the holidays," and one family now knows how true that can be.

Crystal Glaze is a 26-year-old mother of two who spent the last year as a full-time college student and working full-time.

Her mother encouraged her to apply up for the Habitat for Humanity program. Glaze said she was surprised when she found out she was accepted.

“When I got the phone call back, it was a shock because I don’t get selected to do much of anything,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity is an organization that helps build homes and then sells them to low-income, working families. Each family goes through training to learn how to become a homeowner.

“It’s amazing to see somebody like Crystal that starts out in the beginning, and you see them walk into an interview thinking ‘there’s no way I’m going to qualify for this program’ and then see them reach this point where they’ve worked so hard and put in all these hours and time and just see how their confidence has grown,” said Susan Cook-Williams, the executive director for the River City Habitat for Humanity in Jefferson City.

Each family gets a family support partner to help them through the process and help them stay dedicated to the program. Glaze spent the majority of her Saturdays working in the program.

“It’s exciting. I mean, it will show a lot of people that a single mom who works full time, who goes to school full time that they can do it,” Glaze said. “It’s hard work, but if you have the hard work and dedication you can do it.”