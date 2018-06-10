Home Security Scam

COLUMBIA- The Better Business Bureau is telling homeowners to research home security salesmen to avoid scams.

Door-to-door salesmen are more common during the summer months and some of them are scammers trying to convince homeowners to either switch or upgrade their current security service.

Better Business Bureau Regional Director Michelle Gelba said people are under no obligation to switch their service.

"Don't feel pressured to make a decision at your front door. Take time to research the company, get identification so that you can do your own homework," she said.

People with security signs in their front yard are a key target. The scammers will them their current equipment is defective and they need a replacement immediately.

Gelba said, if someone does have defective equipment, they should call their service to find a solution rather than feeling pushed to buy something new.

She said, "We want people to look out for is high pressure sales tactics. A legitimate company isn’t going to pressure you to purchase their service."

Columbia resident Jeff MacLellan said there are ways to avoid high-pressure scammers.

"You ask people like your neighbors 'what do you use' and that type of thing. I would never just buy something without knowing a whole lot more about it,” he said.

If someone is looking into buying a service from a door-to-door salesman, they should buy it with a credit card, Gelba said. That would allow the homeowner to cancel the transaction if it is found to be a scam.

People can use the Better Business Bureau's website to track any scams that are in their area.