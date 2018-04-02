Hypoglycemia versus hyperglycemia

COLUMBIA - Paul Love, who is running for city council, says his diabetes and hyperglycemia caused him to get a DWI on Monday.

Love was arrested by Columbia police after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his car Monday night. Police said Love had a blood-alcohol level of .119.

Hyperglycemia - high blood sugar is a symptom of diabetes, as is hypoglycemia - low blood sugar.

According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, both hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia can cause false reads on a breathalyzer test.

However the report says, “Hyperglycemia will not cause impaired behavior that mimics intoxication in the same manner that hypoglycemia will.”

KOMU 8 News originally planned to interview Love, but he did not show up to the interview. Love later cancelled after being instructed to do so by his attorney.