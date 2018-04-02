Hypoglycemia versus hyperglycemia

Related Story

COLUMBIA - Paul Love, who is running for city council, says his diabetes and hyperglycemia caused him to get a DWI on Monday.

Love was arrested by Columbia police after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his car Monday night. Police said Love had a blood-alcohol level of .119.

Hyperglycemia - high blood sugar is a symptom of diabetes, as is hypoglycemia - low blood sugar. 

According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, both hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia can cause false reads on a breathalyzer test.

However the report says, “Hyperglycemia will not cause impaired behavior that mimics intoxication in the same manner that hypoglycemia will.”

KOMU 8 News originally planned to interview Love, but he did not show up to the interview. Love later cancelled after being instructed to do so by his attorney.

News

Second Ward council member candidate says diabetes caused his DWI
Second Ward council member candidate says diabetes caused his DWI
COLUMBIA - Paul Love, who is running for city council, says his diabetes and hyperglycemia caused him to get a... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, March 29 2018 Mar 29, 2018 Thursday, March 29, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT March 29, 2018