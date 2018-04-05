Investigators Say Apartment Fire Unintentional, Damage $650,000

COLUMBIA - Investigators don't know the exact reason why a fire started at a Country Club apartment Saturday, but they have concluded it was unintentional.

According to Battalion Chief Brad Frazier, the fire started on the deck of the apartment unit. Investigators have determined the total estimate for damage to unit 824 and other surrounding units that were affected to be around $650,000.

Fire crews do not know the exact cause of the fire as of Thursday morning. But investigators reported they cannot rule out the chance that someone threw away smoking materials or candles incorrectly.

The fire began around 4 p.m. Saturday at the apartment complex off of Forum Boulevard. Crews got the fire under control in 30 minutes and nobody was inside unit 824 when it caught fire. There have been no injuries reported.