Jefferson City Council Meets With Contracting Developers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council met Thursday evening with the second of two contractors for the city's proposed conference center.

Ehrhardt Hospitality Group proposed to build a Courtyard by Marriott hotel with an attached conference center. Council members met with the group tonight to discuss the groups progress with the proposal.

"There was a lot of early desire to have it there. Downtown is certainly our featured area so that's not really to discount or diminish the Mall site, but a lot of people have an idea that the downtown conference center is what would work best," said interim city administrator Drew Hilpert.

Farmer Holding Company is the other contractor to form a proposal. This companie's proposal is to build the hotel and conference center on the southeast corner of the Capital mall property.

Two public hearings will be held between then and the council's final vote on Nov. 18. The council has until November 18 to select one of the companies to oversee the project.