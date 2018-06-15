Joplin Relief

Related Story

JOPLIN - The Walgreen's located on 20th and Main Street in downtown Joplin started out as a triage unit, but has slowly converted into a centralized hub for aid where tornado victims can receive food, water, medication, tetanus shots, even diapers.

"It looks like everything is getting directly to the people," Jeana Wilcox, a volunteer nurse, said. "It doesn't appear to be a lot of red tape for people to get stuff."

"And you can tell, just the look on their face that they may not need anything physically, but just a hug to get out there and give them that emotional support to let them know that they still have people out there caring about them," Chris Gossman, a volunteer who is directing aid at the Walgreen's, said.

Gossman says while everyone is excited about helping now the challenge is sustaining that energy in the future.

News

Joplin Walgreens Becomes Centralized Location For Aid
Joplin Walgreens Becomes Centralized Location For Aid
JOPLIN - The Walgreen's located on 20th and Main Street in downtown Joplin started out as a triage unit, but... More >>
7 years ago Tuesday, May 31 2011 May 31, 2011 Tuesday, May 31, 2011 8:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2011