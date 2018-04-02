Kaldi\'s coffee sleeves recalled

COLUMBIA - Kaldi's Coffee sleeves have been recalled because they were a fire hazard.

Kaldi's Coffee received word about the recall when two reports came in saying the sleeves caught fire. The individuals noticed the hazard when they put their coffee in a microwave with the sleeve still on the cup.

Josh Ferguson, one of the co-owners of Kaldi's Coffee, said when he found out about the sleeves, the company reacted immediately.

"As soon as we received word about them, we immediately pulled them off the shelves within 24 hours," Ferguson said.

Since Kaldi's was notified, the coffee company has been using new black flood-coating sleeves.

No injuries were reported when the sleeves caught fire. No other incidents have been reported since the new sleeves have been distributed.