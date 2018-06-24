KOMU 8 First Alert Forecast

Facebook
UPDATE: Pulaski County shooting victim and suspect identified
CROCKER - A 23-year-old man is dead and a suspect in custody after a shooting Saturday night. Pulaski County police were dispatched to a reported shooting incident at 19000 block of Brownsville...
Local biker organization raising awareness of child abuse
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Bikers Against Child...
UPDATE: Power restored after mass power outage hits Columbia
COLUMBIA - Power was restored at...
News
Missouri World of Outlaws driver Jason Johnson dies after crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Sprint car driver Jason Johnson has died following a crash at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin, race officials said Sunday. He was 41. Johnson was injured during a...
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson...
Turkey election in full-swing as Erdogan takes preliminary lead
(CNN) - Partial results in Turkey's snap...
Local biker organization raising awareness of child abuse
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Bikers Against Child...
UPDATE: Power restored after mass power outage hits Columbia
COLUMBIA - Power was restored at...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." The flowers (and pollen) bloomed, but that's about the...
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Fire crews rescue man from sinking truck as flash floods hit Moberly
MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a...
Sports
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin in August. It will be Noah Casey's third time competing in the competition. This...
Michael Porter Jr. drafted by Denver Nuggets at 14th overall
NEW YORK - Former Missouri basketball standout...
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is...
