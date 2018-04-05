KOMU 8 News @ Noon for Friday, June 1st B
Related Story
On KOMU 8 News @ Noon, we covered an announcement from the MU Med School about a Medicare fraud investigation, an arrest in the Albert-Oakland Aquatic Center shooting, the Columbia Soap Box Derby taking place on June 10th and Michelle Bogowith joined us via Google Plus Hangout to talk about jumping out of a plane. And don't forget.... the video virus.
News
On KOMU 8 News @ Noon, we covered an announcement from the MU Med School about a Medicare fraud investigation,... More >>