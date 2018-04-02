Local Author Celebrates Book Release

COLUMBIA - Thursday night at Village Books, a local author celebrated the release of her first published poetry book.

Cindy Conboy was inspired to publish "Progress The Trees and The Stars," after a close friend of hers who admired her poetry passed away about a year ago.

Over the past 25 years, Conboy's dear friend Frank had been collecting her poetry in a notebook.

"Through her love for him I think she wanted to put through a dedication so she created this book. This book is one of her great accomplishments," said Marci Callihan, Conboy's sister.

Although Conboy said that she never saw herself selling her poetry, she is happy she decided to publish the work.

"I'm very proud of her," said Nedra Conboy, Cindy's mother. Nedra said that her daughter has always enjoyed writing and often practices her talent though letter writing.

"She writes to anybody that she knows," said Nedra. "Stamps are the best present she can get."

Go to Village Books at the Hathman Plaza in Columbia to order a copy of "Progress The Trees and The Stars."