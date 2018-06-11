Local concert about more than just music

JEFFERSON CITY – The second annual So Long Summer Music Fest wraps up Saturday night with performances by country artists Montgomery Gentry and Rodney Atkins.

“We try to pick artists that don’t make a lot of frequent stops through Missouri, so people get a better chance to see them and not artists who are around here all the time. We try to go a little bit bigger than some of the smaller-named artists,” Event Director Cindy Platter said.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Safety Net of Missouri, a local organization that provides financial support to the families of fallen law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and correctional officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty.

“It’s more important now than ever for groups like us to exist because those officers, at the end of the day, they just want to go home to their families. A lot of times we’re seeing tragic results, so we want to be there to provide that assistance,” Safety Net Board of Directors member Mark Bruns said.

The Safety Net is based out of Cole County, but will be expanding into Boone County this January. The move will double the organization’s area of coverage.

Bruns said The Safety Net does a variety of fundraisers throughout the year and also holds membership drives to increase community outreach.