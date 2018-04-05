Local Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years of Scouting

COLUMBIA - Amid the excited cheers of dozens of girl scouts rose an exhibit at the Boone County Historical Museum that reflects on the organization's past 100 years of dedication to young women. Sunday kicked off the celebration for the Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland which has a membership of around 16,000 girls across a three-state region.

"We are trying to raise up girls with courage who have confidence who also have character who want to make their communities and their world a better place," said Megan White, the membership coordinator for the Missouri Heartland. "That's what we want to do. That's our mission."

Girls from daisies to brownies to Cadettes enjoyed birthday cake while taking part in activities and looking back at the program's history. A history that has been aimed at teaching girls to be active and involved in the community and their own lives. White said a lot has changed over 100 years, but a lot has also stayed the same.

"This is not just an organization - it's a movement," said White. "The promise and the law are almost exactly the same as they were in 1912. Girls are still getting out and camping and learning leadership skills."

"[We learn] money management, leadership and freedom," said girl scout Anushka Jalisatgi.

A lot of the girl scouts enjoy selling those famous cookies because it helps teach them life lessons that they can apply throughout their entire lives.

"It helps a lot with money management and it helps girls to become courageous so they can have courage to do anything," said ten-year-old Girl Scout Samantha Davis. "I'm a girl scout because it's really good for girls that are shy and they meet new friends and it's just a lot of fun. It's great."

The "Celebrating 100 Years of Girl Scouting" exhibit is now open to the public during the museum's normal hours: Wednesday - Sunday 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

