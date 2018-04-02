local organization works to create lasting memories for high school students

COLUMBIA – A local organization is making dreams come true for high school students.

People dropped off dresses to Cinderella’s Closet of Mid-Missouri at The Hatchery Saturday. The dresses will go to high school students who cannot afford to buy one for prom.

Lori Baumgartner, Coordinator of Cinderella’s Closet of Mid-Missouri, said she struggled with confidence as a child and wants to make sure others feel confident on their special night.

"It is our mission that they leave knowing they are cherished," said Baumgartner.

The group will give out dresses on April 14. So far, the group has more than 400 dresses for girls to choose from.

Volunteers will act as Fairy Godmothers who will work with the princesses to find the dress, shoes and accessories of their dreams.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, contact Cinderella’s Closet of Mid-Missouri.